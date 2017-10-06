Police: Felon armed with slungshot forced his way into SE Portland apartment

A felon armed with a slungshot forced his way into a southeast Portland apartment, according to police.

Officers responded to the Stark Street Villa Apartments on the 12700 block of Southeast Stark Street at 9:46 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses reported a man trying to break into apartments and threatening to kill people while holding an unidentified object in his hand.

Officers arrived at the scene and several witnesses directed them to an apartment. The officers knocked on the door, but after no response and fearing for the safety of people inside, they forced their way in and found a frightened woman inside the apartment.

The officers then found the suspect, who was taken into custody without further incident. A slungshot was also found in the apartment. Based on statements from witnesses, investigators believe the slungshot was the item the suspect was carrying as he attempted to force his way into apartments.

The slungshot, different from a slingshot, is a rope-like item with a hard object at the end.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Jason A. Clifford. Clifford was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, menacing, coercion and first-degree theft.

Police said two other people were found in the apartment with outstanding warrants.

Dustin L. Baker, 35, and Lindsey M. Walker, 32, were arrested, but they are not believed to have been involved with the actions of Clifford in this incident, according to police.

