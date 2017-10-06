West Linn police chief will not face DUII charges, remains on paid leave

The West Linn police chief remains on paid leave, but he will not face DUII charges following an independent review by the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

The city announced Chief Terry Timeus was placed on administrative leave in June due to “potential personnel policy violations.”

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office reported this week that an investigation was completed into possible DUII allegations involving Timeus in May.

The district attorney’s office report states, “given the available evidence, the criminal charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

A city spokesperson said Timeus remains on leave from his job pending the ongoing internal investigation.

