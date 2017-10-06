DEA: Marion Co. family members arrested in drug bust, 76 pounds of meth seized

Three Marion County family members were arrested in a drug bust that resulted in the seizure of 76 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Rafael Ceballos-Castillo, 49, Rafael Ceballos Jr., 20, and Jose Ceballos-Castillo, 28, were arrested this week and they are facing charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth.

An investigation began in July after the men were identified as a source of selling meth, heroin and cocaine in the region, according to the DEA.

Investigators said Rafael Ceballos-Castillo was carrying more than $50,000 in cash when he was arrested Monday in Springfield. A search warrant was executed at his home in Hubbard that day and the DEA reported finding 57 pounds of meth, one kilogram of cocaine and a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

A second home in Salem was also searched and investigators said they seized another 13 pounds of meth, as well as one pound of heroin and a loaded .357 caliber revolver with additional ammunition.

In all, DEA agents reported seizing more than 76 pounds of meth, 2.5 pounds of cocaine, one pound of heroin, two guns, drug paraphernalia and a money counter in connection with this investigation.

All three men are in custody, pending detention hearings.

The investigation was led by DEA and the LINE Task Force, with substantial assistance from the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force, the FBI, Salem Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Springfield Police Department and the Hubbard Police Department.

The LINE Task Force consists of investigators from the Albany, Lebanon, and Sweet Home police departments, Linn County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, the Oregon National Guard Counter Drug Task Force and the DEA.

