DEA: Marion Co. family members arrested in drug bust, 76 pounds of meth seized

A scary sighting in Gresham on Thursday, a person dressed as the ‘Slender Man’ was spotted eerily walking around downtown.More >
A scary sighting in Gresham on Thursday, a person dressed as the ‘Slender Man’ was spotted eerily walking around downtown.More >
A South Carolina woman expecting the delivery of a yoga mat instead received nearly 20,000 illegal narcotic pills.More >
A South Carolina woman expecting the delivery of a yoga mat instead received nearly 20,000 illegal narcotic pills.More >
A Massachusetts museum dedicated to Dr. Seuss says it will replace a mural featuring a Chinese character from one of his books after three authors said they would boycott an event due to the 'jarring racial...More >
A Massachusetts museum dedicated to Dr. Seuss says it will replace a mural featuring a Chinese character from one of his books after three authors said they would boycott an event due to the 'jarring racial stereotype'.More >
A 24-year-old Florida woman was charged with animal cruelty after surveillance video showed her repeatedly kicking a small dog inside an apartment elevator.More >
A 24-year-old Florida woman was charged with animal cruelty after surveillance video showed her repeatedly kicking a small dog inside an apartment elevator.More >
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >
A 67-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with stabbing his 12-year-old grandson in the arm after an argument over a doughnut.More >
A 67-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with stabbing his 12-year-old grandson in the arm after an argument over a doughnut.More >
A former Portland man was sentenced to over 6 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to child sex abuse.More >
A former Portland man was sentenced to over 6 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to child sex abuse.More >
The assignment was called “Nazi Party Mascot.” The directions: create a “colorful illustrations” to represent the mascot for the Nazi Party at its political rallies, complete by giving the drawing a name.More >
The assignment was called “Nazi Party Mascot.” The directions: create a “colorful illustrations” to represent the mascot for the Nazi Party at its political rallies, complete by giving the drawing a name.More >
A New Jersey man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Philadelphia-area Walmart.More >
A New Jersey man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Philadelphia-area Walmart.More >
A man who is retired from the military and had PTSD threatened to commit a “Las Vegas” style shooting before leading officers on a high-speed chase, deputies said.More >
A man who is retired from the military and had PTSD threatened to commit a “Las Vegas” style shooting before leading officers on a high-speed chase, deputies said.More >