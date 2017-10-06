Speed limit changes coming for some areas on Oregon highways

Speed limit adjustments for some areas will be implemented on Oregon highways by the end of the year.

The Oregon Transportation Commission approved speed limit increases for trucks from 55 mph to 60 mph on sections of I-5, I-205 and I-84.

Truck speed limits will be increased on I-5 south of Portland, except through urban areas including Salem, Eugene, Roseburg and Medford, where it will remain at 55 mph.

The speed limit for trucks will also go up on I-205 from the junction of I-5 to West Linn, and I-84 from Troutdale to The Dalles.

The speed limit for passenger vehicles will be reduced in the Roseburg area to 60 mph, the same as other urban areas around the state.

The speed limit adjustments will go into effect when signs are posted, which should be completed by mid-December.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.