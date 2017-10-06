Clackamas Co. sheriff investigating report of nude deputy photo shoot in courthouse

An internal investigation is underway at the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office amid allegations that several deputies and supervisors did a nude photo shoot inside the courthouse.

A credible source alerted FOX 12 to the incident earlier this week, and the sheriff’s office received an anonymous letter about it Thursday.

The source, who is close to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, told FOX 12 that more than a dozen deputies, at least one sergeant and a captain within the civil division came to the courthouse on Saturday, September 23.

They went inside the building and took nude and partially nude photos of one another as part of a plan to make a calendar for a retiring deputy.

After receiving the letter Thursday, officials launched an internal investigation and found reason to place Captain Dave O’Shaughnessy on paid leave.

O’Shaughnessy is a supervisor in the courthouse and has worked for the sheriff’s office for 24 years.

Surveillance cameras are in use outside the courthouse and throughout the interior. FOX 12 has requested copies of surveillance video footage recorded on the day in question and emails exchanged by the civil deputies and staff involved.

“We are working diligently to secure any and all information related to this matter and to identify any other employees who may have been involved,” a spokesman for the sheriff’s office told FOX 12.

While this investigation is just beginning, Sheriff Craig Roberts released a statement to FOX 12 Friday afternoon.

“I take this complaint very seriously and can assure the public that we will investigate this quickly and thoroughly. If we find that employees have violated any law or policy they will be held accountable. Behavior like this, if true, is not acceptable and extremely troubling.”

A sheriff’s office spokesman said they are still working to retrieve the surveillance footage and hope to have it by next week.

