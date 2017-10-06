Woman sentenced to life in prison for murder of estranged husband in Tigard

A woman pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of her estranged husband in Tigard in 2015.

Mariah Lynn Molina, 23, pleaded guilty to the charge of murder Thursday and was sentenced Friday. She will be eligible for parole after 25 years.

Molina and two men were arrested in May 2016 after investigators connected them to the death of Luis Aguilar-Estrada.

Aguilar-Estrada, 26, was found dead in an apartment on the 9600 block of Southwest McKenzie Street in December 2015.

Investigators said he had been in a custody dispute with Molina involving their children. The children were taken from her over allegations of neglect, but police said Molina made false allegations regarding Aguilar-Estrada, including that he was not involved with his kids and he was in Mexico, not Oregon.

Detectives said Aguilar-Estrada threatened to expose Molina’s lies to the Department of Human Services to seek custody of the children.

Investigators said Molina then enlisted her boyfriend, 23-year-old Brennan Chance Surface, and his friend, 21-year-old Charlz Laverne Warbonnet, to kill Aguilar-Estrada.

Police said Aguilar-Estrada was shot in the head at close range.

After a months-long investigation, the three suspects were indicted by a grand jury.

Surface pleaded guilty to the charge of murder in May and was sentenced to life in prison with parole possible after 25 years.

Warbonnet is set to face trial this month.

Aguilar-Estrada’s family is trying to get custody of his children who remain in foster care.

“We’re just happy with the verdict, but the family is really hurt,” said Mike Keymolen, Luis Aguilar-Estrada’s brother-in-law. “They lost a son, a brother, my friend. My kids lost their uncle. They’re really hurt, but we just have to continue on and see what life has for us.”

