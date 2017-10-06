Beaverton elementary school dedicated after year-long remodel project

A dedication ceremony took place Friday at a newly rebuilt elementary school in Beaverton.

The new Vose Elementary School opened its doors this fall after students and teachers spent last school year in a temporary school as crews worked to rebuild.

The project was all possible to a $680 million bond measure that Beaverton voters passed in 2014.

The bond is paying for the construction of three new schools and the rebuilding of four other schools, including Vose.

The kids have been going to class in the new building for three weeks now, and principal Veronica Galvan said both students are parents were excited about the new look.

“Seeing them walk in because they didn't get to see the building until the first day, a lot of them were almost in shock because of how beautiful it was,” she told FOX 12. “A lot of the parents were getting emotional at the fact that our kids were getting something so beautiful.”

School officials said they will hold an open house on Thursday, October 26.

