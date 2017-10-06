Police: Bank robbery suspect caught driving away from scene in NE Portland

A bank robbery suspect was caught driving away from the scene in northeast Portland, according to police.

Officers responded to KeyBank on the 3800 block of Northeast Broadway Street at 4:24 p.m. Friday.

Employees told police the robber provided a note demanding money and got away with cash. During the initial part of the investigation, witnesses did not mention that the suspect was armed.

A description of the suspect was broadcast to other officers and one in the area of Northeast 47th Avenue and Halsey Street spotted a person driving who matched the suspect’s description.

Officers stopped the vehicle and took the suspect into custody. Officers said evidence was found connecting the suspect to the KeyBank robbery during the traffic stop. A firearm was also seized as evidence, according to police.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or Brett.Hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.