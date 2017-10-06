Badly burned soil from Eagle Creek Fire creates potential hazards in Gorge

A tour showed some of the hardest hit areas of the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge.

FOX 12 was invited to view areas including near Oneonta Creek and Horsetail Falls on Friday.

Crews said the area near Oneonta Creek has some of the most severely burned soil. That means the area could be more susceptible to flooding, landslides and rock falls.

“Our team, we had several members when they were out doing field work, one was at Horsetail Falls, we had several members evaluating the safety situation,” said Liz Schnackenberg, Burned Area Emergency Response team leader. “In the span of about 20 minutes they heard 20 rocks come over the waterfall. It was a dry, sunny day and rocks were just moving. That’s not normal.”

The Eagle Creek Fire burned more than 48,000 acres in the Gorge and is listed at 47 percent containment.

Nice to see Horsetail Falls again, weird to see the Historic Highway so empty. #EagleCreekFire @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/h4vN0PSrbK — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) October 7, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.