Oregon State Police seek person of interest in Murphy death and fire investigation

Investigators with the Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest connected to a death and fire investigation in Murphy.

The OSP, along with the Josephine County Sheriff's Office and the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, are investigating the case which happened in the 1500 block of Board Shanty Creek Road in Murphy. Troy M. Dawson was last seen on foot in the area of the investigation.

The 24-year-old Murphy resident is described as standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with a slight build and balding hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue Dodge Ram t-shirt, gray sweatpants, gray wool socks and no shoes.

Officials said Dawson may be armed and warn the public not to approach him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Troy M. Dawson is asked to call 911 or call the Oregon State Police at 541-664-4600.

