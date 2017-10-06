OSP: Person of interest in Murphy death and fire investigation located

A man identified by Oregon State Police investigators as a person of interest connected to a death and fire investigation in Murphy has been located.

Oregon State Police, along with the Josephine County Sheriff's Office and the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, are investigating the case which happened in the 1500 block of Board Shanty Creek Road in Murphy. Troy M. Dawson was last seen on foot in the area of the investigation.

Troopers asked for the public's help in finding Dawson Friday after he was last seen wearing a dark blue Dodge Ram t-shirt, gray sweatpants, gray wool socks and no shoes.

OSP tweeted Saturday morning that Dawson had been located and was in custody.

Troopers said at around 11 a.m., OSP received several calls reporting a person matching Dawson's description, who was walking in the area of Red Spur and Summit Loop.

Dawson was detained by responding troopers.

OSP said it "would like to thank everyone for their tips response."

