Gresham police looking for suspect after stabbing on MAX platform

Police officers in Gresham are searching for a suspect who they said stabbed another man on a MAX platform Friday night.

Officers with the Gresham Police Department arrived at the scene at the East 162nd Avenue MAX station around 6 p.m. and learned a fight broke out on a westbound train and spilled out into the platform.

According to police, one man was sliced on the lower neck, near the shoulder, suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are still looking for the suspect in the attack. Police described the suspect as a white man in his 40s standing around 6 feet tall with a heavier build and numerous facial piercings.

Some MAX riders Friday night said the whole situation made them feel uneasy.

“This is very unsettling,” Sebastian Meighan said. “It’s like, you know, what if I was on that MAX.”

The MAX Blue Line was out of service after the incident for a short while.

