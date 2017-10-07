'It's a miracle': Gresham teen welcomed home after doctors said he'd never walk again

A 17-year-old is defying the odds after a horrific car accident doctors thought would leave him paralyzed.

Bobby Asa was released from Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel in Portland Friday, nearly three and a half months after the incident.

Late on June 27, Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to the crash in Gresham. Bobby was hit by another car while he was backing into his driveway.

Doctors told his parents Bobby had significant spine and brain trauma and would be paralyzed from the neck down.

“For this kind of injury, he shouldn’t be out of the hospital yet, so they’re just like, 'I don’t know what to do. We’ll just give you a bunch of doctor’s appointments and rehabs and we’ll keep you going!'” Heather Asa, Bobby’s mother, told FOX 12.

Bobby is able to stand on his own and walk with some assistance, something his family thought they’d never see him do again.

“We’re a super faith-driven family, so that was really... it put your faith at challenge for sure,” Heather Asa said. “But Bobby is determined and everything. He’s always been that way. He’s always been. He’s pushed through everything.”

Before Sam Barlow High School’s football game on Friday night, the team welcomed Bobby home.

“He’s my guy, and he’s doing great, and I’m just so proud and happy,” Austin Johnson, one of Bobby’s classmates said

It was smiles all around Friday night as a couple football players pushed Bobby in his wheelchair onto the field, while the rest lined up to give him high-fives.

Beautiful moments as Bobby Asa is greeted by tearful classmates on his 1st day out of the hospital in 3 months after car crash. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Jrp4dOZJvx — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) October 7, 2017

“It has been awesome. Seeing how many people cared about me was awesome,” Bobby said of the support he’s received over the last few months.

For now, Bobby’s family said they’re just happy to have him back home, even though the road ahead will be long, attending doctor’s appointments and a few rehab sessions per week.

Heather Asa said they’ll be working up to getting Bobby back in the classroom, a goal that the Sam Barlow Bruin said was at the top of his list.

“I want to get back to where I was,” Bobby said. “That’s important to me.”

