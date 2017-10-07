Police: Pedestrian hit in NE Portland, suffers significant injuries

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Northeast Portland according to police.

Police rushed to the intersection of Northeast 82nd and Northeast Jonesmore Street just before 2:15 Saturday morning.

Police said when they got to the scene, they found a man lying on the ground with significant injuries. He was taken to a local hospital.

Officers say the driver stayed at the scene until they arrived to answer their questions.

Northeast 82nd was closed for several hours between Tillamook Street and Wasco Street while crews investigated.

