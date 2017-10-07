Man killed in crash on Hwy 101 near Lincoln City - KPTV - FOX 12

Man killed in crash on Hwy 101 near Lincoln City

Courtesy: Oregon State Police Courtesy: Oregon State Police
A Dallas man was killed in a crash near Lincoln City early Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said at about 1:30 a.m., police responded to the crash on Highway 101 near milepost 111.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup towing an empty boat trailer was driving northbound on the highway, when the driver, Timothy Elizondo failed to negotiate a curve on wet asphalt.

Police said the truck crossed the opposing lane and hit a tree just beyond the southbound shoulder.

Elizondo was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

His passenger, Jeffery Hendrikson was not hurt.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

