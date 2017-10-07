Puppies training to be guide dogs practice plane travel in Portland

More than 30 puppies geared up to take the skies as future guide dogs at a Horizon Air Flight Operations facility in Portland Saturday.

Puppies with Guide Dogs for the Blind learned travel skills, including how to board a plane and navigate a plane’s cabin, that will help their future blind or visually impaired partners while flying.

The pups were hosted by Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air and attended training with their “raisers,” Guide Dogs for the Blind volunteers who raise puppies from 8 weeks old to 15-17 months.

After the puppies are raised, they can enter training at a GDB campus either in Boring, Oregon or San Rafael, California, before they eventually meet their handler.

Guide Dogs for the Blind is in its 75th year operations. According to GDB, more than 14,000 guide teams have graduated since 1942.

