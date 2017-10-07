Portland police arrest person accused of vandalism, arson who jumped from second-story window

A person was booked into jail after allegedly vandalizing and starting a fire in a room at a shelter in northeast Portland early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shelter near East Burnside Street and Northeast 11th Avenue at 4:56 a.m. on the report of a resident vandalizing property.

As police were on their way to the scene, they learned the resident had called 911 at least 30 times in the past hour and made statements described as non-sensical.

When officers arrived, they were told by shelter staff that a lone person, identified as 30 year-old Colby “Telsa” Aplin, in a second-story room was causing damage.

The responding officers, along with Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team (ECIT) members, tried to talk to Aplin. After about an hour of negotiation, police said the communication “did not appear to have a beneficial effect.”

Officers then decided to disengage with Aplin after creating a safety plan and giving it to shelter staff. They then left the scene.

Police returned to the shelter after receiving a 911 call, this time from staff about Aplin.

When back on the scene, officers learned Aplin attempted to start a fire in the same room as earlier, which was extinguished by staff.

While trying another round of negotiation, officers saw Aplin breaking windows and were afraid Aplin may jump out the building.

Since police said the room had been barricaded, officers worked with shelter staff and placed several mattresses on the sidewalk below the window.

Aplin did jump and was restrained.

Aplin was hospitalized with minor injuries and received a mental health assessment.

After being discharged from the hospital, Aplin was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and faces charges of first-degree arson, first degree criminal mischief and a post-prison violation warrant for a previous second-degree attempted assault conviction.

