Vancouver center for hearing impaired targeted again

An internal investigation is underway at the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office amid allegations that several deputies and supervisors did a nude photo shoot inside the courthouse.More >
An internal investigation is underway at the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office amid allegations that several deputies and supervisors did a nude photo shoot inside the courthouse.More >
Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.More >
Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.More >
Police arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.More >
Police arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.More >
Truck speed limits will be increased on I-5 south of Portland, except through urban areas including Salem, Eugene, Roseburg and Medford, where it will remain at 55 mph.More >
Truck speed limits will be increased on I-5 south of Portland, except through urban areas including Salem, Eugene, Roseburg and Medford, where it will remain at 55 mph.More >
More than 50 stores say they're bucking a controversial trend of opening on Thanksgiving Day.More >
More than 50 stores say they're bucking a controversial trend of opening on Thanksgiving Day.More >
Comedian Nick Cannon says he won't apologize for his performance during a New Jersey Catholic university's homecoming weekend.More >
Comedian Nick Cannon says he won't apologize for his performance during a New Jersey Catholic university's homecoming weekend.More >
A mother and daughter were arrested for drug trafficking after 130 pounds of marijuana were found in the trunk of the car.More >
A mother and daughter were arrested for drug trafficking after 130 pounds of marijuana were found in the trunk of the car.More >
Mariah Molina and two men were arrested in May 2016 after investigators connected them to the death of Luis Aguilar-Estrada, her estranged husband.More >
Mariah Molina and two men were arrested in May 2016 after investigators connected them to the death of Luis Aguilar-Estrada, her estranged husband.More >
A 17-year-old is defying the odds after a horrific car accident doctors thought would leave him paralyzed.More >
A 17-year-old is defying the odds after a horrific car accident doctors thought would leave him paralyzed.More >
Three Marion County family members were arrested in a drug bust that resulted in the seizure of 76 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the drug enforcement agency.More >
Three Marion County family members were arrested in a drug bust that resulted in the seizure of 76 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the drug enforcement agency.More >