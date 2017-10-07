Vancouver center for hearing impaired targeted again

A 20-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning for burglarizing and burning a Vancouver resource facility for people who are deaf and hard of hearing.

At 2:40 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at the Southwest Washington Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 301 Southeast Hearthwood Boulevard.

Vancouver police said while officers walked the perimeter, a man fled the scene on foot.

The suspect, identified as Justin L. Smith-Riggs of Vancouver, was detained a short time later.

While investigating the scene, officers found smoke coming from a broken window and damage described as very minor to the building’s interior. Fire officials also responded to the scene and collected evidence.

Smith-Riggs was booked into jail and faces charges including second-degree burglary, second-degree arson and second-degree malicious mischief.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Before Saturday, the center had already been targeted three times this year. Vancouver police have not reported if any of the incidents are related.

The center serves roughly 125 people, connecting them with resources for housing, food, social services and practical devices like specialized telephones and alarm clocks.

