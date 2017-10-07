Gresham woman praying her puppies will be returned after burglar stole them

A Gresham woman is praying her puppies will be returned more than a month after they were stolen.

Police say they were taken right out of her home.

Now Maria Cruz and her children are only left with one family dog, the mother to the two stolen pit bull puppies.

Cruz wants the burglar to know that the puppies are only worth a couple hundred dollars, and both boys are fixed.

She hopes that information is an incentive for the thief to bring her dogs home.

Maria Cruz says she came home on Sept. 4 to a quiet house and discovered someone had walked right through her gate and inside her home.

Cruz says the puppies were taken out of their kennel.

“The two that I kept, they just really meant a lot to me and my kids so it’s kind of hard,” she said.

Cruz says their dog Rosie was at home when it happened.

She says Rosie must have watched as her own puppies, Frankie and Sunny were taken right out of the house.

“I don’t even know if they’re eating right now or okay or how they’re being treated. I don’t know if someone really bad took them.”

Her sister’s mother-in-law was in the restroom and watching the house when it happened - but Cruz says, she thought it was her coming home.

“She heard our door alarm because when you open the door, it goes off. So she did hear that,” Cruz said.

Cruz says her children had already bonded with the puppies, just as they have with Rosie.

Now she’s begging for them back.

“They’re a part of our family. My kids are very attached to them and everything, so we would be really happy if they were just to come home,” Cruz said.

She said nothing else was taken, only her dogs.

Gresham police say the case is still open.

Cruz said the dogs are not microchipped.

Police say because of that, it’s going to be tough to bring them home, even if Cruz sees them on the street with another person.

