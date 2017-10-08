Police: Man arrested after crashing into cruiser

Portland Police said officers arrested a man who they say crashed into a patrol car in Northeast Portland.

Officers arrested William Henry Saturday night, according to police.

The incident started just after 9:30 p.m. when an officer responded to a call about people dealing drugs at the Red Roof Inn on Northeast 82nd Avenue.

When the officer arrived, she says two cars immediately drove away.

She followed them to a nearby parking lot, but when she tried to talk to the drivers, one of them backed into her cruiser.

A K9 team arrived and K9 officer Mac eventually found Henry hiding under a tarp on Northeast Failing near 59th avenue.

Police said he now faces several charges, including attempt to elude by vehicle and reckless driving.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.