Friends and family members gather to remember Portland mother

The community is remembering a young Portland mother who was murdered last week.

Friends and family members gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor 26-year-old Lila Streeter Saturday night. Investigators believe she died as a result of domestic violence.

Streeter’s husband, Robert Lee West, was arrested after police said officers responded to the Alderwood Court apartments on the 17200 block of Southeast Alder Street early on October 1.

A family member of Streeter said she had recently disclosed that West was physically abusing her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Court documents state the family member called to talk to Streeter, but West answered the phone. The family member said West refused to put Streeter on the phone, so she called the police.

The Special Emergency Response Team was then called to the scene. After a standoff, West was taken into custody.

Police said Streeter was found in the apartment and pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said she had sustained significant traumatic injuries.

Friends of Streeter said she was a wonderful mother. They add she had an infectious laugh and amazing personality.

“She cared about everybody, she’d tell a joke. She enjoyed laughter and everyone being happy,” said Ebony Price, Streeter’s cousin.

Those who attended the vigil say Streeter will be missed, and will always be in their hearts.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.