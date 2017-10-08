Missing Oregon City woman found in Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing Oregon City woman found in Portland

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) -

A 22-year-old woman reported missing earlier this month has been found safe, Oregon City police said Monday.

Zhaechel Strong was last seen in Oregon City at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Police said Strong is developmentally delayed, uses Tri-Met for transportation, and is known to frequent Northeast Portland.

Oregon City police reported Monday that Strong had been located in Portland on Thursday and was safe. 

Officers released no other details. 

