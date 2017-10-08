Missing Oregon City woman found in Portland

A 22-year-old woman reported missing earlier this month has been found safe, Oregon City police said Monday.

Zhaechel Strong was last seen in Oregon City at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Police said Strong is developmentally delayed, uses Tri-Met for transportation, and is known to frequent Northeast Portland.

Oregon City police reported Monday that Strong had been located in Portland on Thursday and was safe.

Officers released no other details.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.