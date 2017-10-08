Oregon City Police looking for missing woman

Oregon City Police are looking for a missing 22-year-old woman Sunday.

Zhaechel Strong was last seen in Oregon City at 11:30 p.m. on October 5.

Strong is 5’ 06” tall, and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Police said she is known to wear white jeans and black converse shoes.

Strong is developmentally delayed, uses Tri-Met for transportation, and is known to frequent Northeast Portland.

If you see Ms. Strong please call the Clackamas County Dispatch Non-Emergency phone 503-655-8211.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.