Molalla man dies, two others injured in head-on crash on Hwy 211

A Molalla man died and two other people were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 211.

The incident occurred at about 8 p.m. Saturday near milepost 1, according to Oregon State Police.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that a 2007 Pontiac Sol was traveling southbound on Highway 211 when it crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a northbound 1998 Honda Civic.

The driver of the Pontiac, 57-year-old Robert C. Lowe of Molalla, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, 32-year-old Amanda Hartman of Eugene, was flown to OHSU with critical injuries. Her passenger, 39-year-old Matthew Welch of Chimacum, Washington, was transported by ambulance to OHSU with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

