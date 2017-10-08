One arrested during rally, counter-protest in downtown Portland

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its latest episode with a powerful moment. Country singer Jason Aldean opened the second episode of SNL with a Tom Petty cover.More >
Police arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.More >
A Minnesota man who lived in a house with the decomposing bodies of his mother and twin brother for about a year said he could not bring himself to report their deaths to authorities.More >
An internal investigation is underway at the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office amid allegations that several deputies and supervisors did a nude photo shoot inside the courthouse.More >
A person was booked into jail after allegedly vandalizing and starting a fire in a room at a shelter in northeast Portland early Saturday morning.More >
President Donald Trump attacked Sen. Bob Corker in a series of tweets Sunday. Corker fires back.More >
Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.More >
A Gresham woman is praying her puppies will be returned more than a month after they were stolen. Police say they were taken right out of her home.More >
A Battle Ground man attacked his mother with a knife and then charged at officers who responded to the scene, according to police.More >
Truck speed limits will be increased on I-5 south of Portland, except through urban areas including Salem, Eugene, Roseburg and Medford, where it will remain at 55 mph.More >
