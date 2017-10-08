One arrested during rally, counter-protest in downtown Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

One arrested during rally, counter-protest in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Members of the Patriot Prayer group gathered in downtown Portland for a rally Sunday, and the event also brought out counter-protesters. 

Patriot Prayer members met at Terry Schrunk Plaza at about 2 p.m. After meeting, they dispersed for about 15 minutes to talk with counter-protesters that had also showed up. 

They came back together to give some speeches and then began marching, followed by counter-protesters.

Marchers returned to Terry Schrunk Plaza about 20 minutes later. 

Portland Police said Federal Protective Services took one person into custody for possession of a firearm in a federal park.

Police said there would be an increased presence in the area because of the rally and counter protest, and that items believed to be used as weapons will be seized by officers during Sunday’s events. 


