One arrested during rally, counter-protest in downtown Portland

Members of the Patriot Prayer group gathered in downtown Portland for a rally Sunday, and the event also brought out counter-protesters.

Patriot Prayer members met at Terry Schrunk Plaza at about 2 p.m. After meeting, they dispersed for about 15 minutes to talk with counter-protesters that had also showed up.

A couple Patriot Prayer members are downtown. More counter protestors showing up. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ESDX4dPM0W — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) October 8, 2017

Joey Gibson has arrived downtown. Counter protestors threw something at him as he walked up. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/JUYFqO7JZ7 — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) October 8, 2017

Portland police attempting to move counter protestors back, away from Patriot Prayer group that's gathered in Terry Schrunk Plaza pic.twitter.com/LpTvkvXc3n — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) October 8, 2017

Organizer for the counter protest you see here in the tan shirt tells me they want this to be a non-violent rally. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/2mQ8MtqYIe — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) October 8, 2017

They came back together to give some speeches and then began marching, followed by counter-protesters.

Protestors begin to march down 3rd Ave. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/qzkNl3sUgk — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) October 8, 2017

Marchers returned to Terry Schrunk Plaza about 20 minutes later.

Man w Patriot Prayer group in gray sweatshirt, posed in front of Antifa counter protestors and is now standing with them. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/c55pbPW2Gp — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) October 8, 2017

Portland Police said Federal Protective Services took one person into custody for possession of a firearm in a federal park.

Someone was just arrested. Looks like police confiscated a knife and gun. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/9r8VArw3UF — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) October 8, 2017

Federal Protective Services have taken a suspect into custody for possession of a firearm in a Federal park. pic.twitter.com/JkC1IWivUf — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) October 8, 2017

Police said there would be an increased presence in the area because of the rally and counter protest, and that items believed to be used as weapons will be seized by officers during Sunday’s events.

Items believed to be used as weapons will be seized by officers (P.C.C 14C.30.050) prior to and during today's events. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) October 8, 2017

Based on past violent and assaultive behavior exhibited by the groups gathering today, officers will wear protective gear and helmets. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) October 8, 2017



