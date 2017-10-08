Deputies looking for suspects involved in armed robbery of casin - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies looking for suspects involved in armed robbery of casino

Clackamas County deputies are searching for two men after a casino was robbed in broad daylight.  

The incident occurred at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Maddy’s, which is located at 18080 Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. 

Witnesses said they were watching a football game when two men stormed into the business. They said one of the men pulled out a handgun and ordered people to get down. 

“He kept pointing it at me because I kept looking at him and he said, ‘Get your head down! Get your hands over your head!’ So I finally did, and they were in and out within 30 to 45 seconds,” said Ben Wnuczk, who witnessed the robbery. 

Witnesses said the men made an employee open a safe, and they ran out with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

The suspects are described as two Hispanic men – one had a mustache and the other wore a bandana or mask.

No one was injured during the robbery.

