Deputies looking for suspects involved in armed robbery of casino

Clackamas County deputies are searching for two men after a casino was robbed in broad daylight.

The incident occurred at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Maddy’s, which is located at 18080 Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Clackamas Co Sheriff's Office say a takeover-style robbery happened at Maddy's casino in the Jennings Lodge area just before 11 @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/MVJvamSmTv — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) October 8, 2017

Witnesses said they were watching a football game when two men stormed into the business. They said one of the men pulled out a handgun and ordered people to get down.

“He kept pointing it at me because I kept looking at him and he said, ‘Get your head down! Get your hands over your head!’ So I finally did, and they were in and out within 30 to 45 seconds,” said Ben Wnuczk, who witnessed the robbery.

Witnesses said the men made an employee open a safe, and they ran out with an undisclosed amount of cash.

One customer says the only employee working at the time had a gun pointed at her while she opened the safe for the robbers. @fox12oregon — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) October 8, 2017

The suspects are described as two Hispanic men – one had a mustache and the other wore a bandana or mask.

No one was injured during the robbery.

