Multiple people dead in crash near Salem

Multiple people have died after a two-vehicle crash near Salem Sunday afternoon, Oregon State Police reported.

OSP and emergency responders were notified of the crash at about 4:30 p.m. The crash occurred on Highway 99E and Nevada, one mile north of the city of Salem.

The road has been closed while troopers investigate the crash, and the Oregon Department of Transportation has established a detour.

