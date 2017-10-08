OSP: Gervais man charged after 99E crash killed mother, 4 children

A 27-year-old man has been charged after a two-car crash north of Salem killed a woman and her four children Sunday evening.

OSP and emergency responders were notified of the crash at about 4:30 p.m. The crash occurred on Highway 99E and Nevada, one mile north of the city of Salem.

Troopers said the preliminary investigation indicated that the head-on crash occurred when a northbound Landrover and a southbound Buick Century were both attempting to negotiate a corner.

The driver of the Buick, 25-year-old Lisette Medrano-Perez, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers also said Medrano-Perez's four children were in her vehicle - an 8-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl - and that all four children were also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Landrover, identified as Favian R. Garcia of Gervais, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Garcia was later was booked into the Marion County Jail.

He faces charges of first-degree manslaughter (five counts), felony driving while under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, misdemeanor driving while suspended and outstanding warrants.

