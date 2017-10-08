OSP: Gervais man charged after 99E crash killed woman, 4 children

A 27-year-old man has been charged after a two-car crash north of Salem killed a woman and four children Sunday evening.

OSP and emergency responders were notified of the crash at about 4:30 p.m. The crash occurred on Highway 99E and Nevada, one mile north of the city of Salem.

Troopers said the preliminary investigation indicated that the head-on crash occurred when a northbound Landrover and a southbound Buick Century were both attempting to negotiate a corner.

The driver of the Buick, 25-year-old Lisette Medrano-Perez, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers also said Medrano-Perez's three children - an 8-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl - were in her vehicle, along with her 2-year-old niece. All four children were also pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Medrano-Perez and the mother of the fourth child that died in the crash worked at Pheasant Pointe Senior Living in Molalla. The executive director of the facility, Chelsea Slaven, told FOX 12 the facility was taking donations for the family and had also started a GoFundMe campaign to support them.

The driver of the Landrover, identified as Favian R. Garcia of Gervais, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Garcia was later was booked into the Marion County Jail. He faces charges of first-degree manslaughter (five counts), felony driving while under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, misdemeanor driving while suspended and outstanding warrants. He will be in court Tuesday.

Garcia has a prior conviction for DUII in 2011 and is currently awaiting trial on another DUII arrest in July. He was also arrested in late April on charges of interfering with a police officer after an incident at a Woodburn 7-Eleven.

