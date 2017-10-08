OSP: Woman, 4 children die in head-on crash north of Salem

Five people were killed in a two-vehicle crash near Salem Sunday afternoon, Oregon State Police reported.

OSP and emergency responders were notified of the crash at about 4:30 p.m. The crash occurred on Highway 99E and Nevada, one mile north of the city of Salem.

The five victims are from one vehicle, OSP troopers said.

Troopers said the preliminary investigation indicated that the head-on crash occurred when a northbound SUV and a southbound car were both attempting to negotiate a corner.

The driver of the car, 25-year-old Lisette Medrano-Perez, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers also said Medrano-Perez's four children were in her vehicle - an 8-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl - and that all four children were also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old from Gervais, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office, Oregon Department of Transportation, Kaiser Police Department Marion County Fire District and the Marion County District Attorney's Office all assisted in the response to this incident.

According to the Oregon State Police, the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information on this crash who has not yet spoken with police is asked to call the Oregon State Police at 800-452-7888.

