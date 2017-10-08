Police: Bicyclist killed after Gresham crash

A bicyclist was killed Sunday evening after a car crash in Gresham.

The incident occurred at about 5 p.m. on Southeast Stark Street near Southeast 212th Avenue.

Gresham Police said a vehicle was traveling westbound on Stark Street when the driver lost control and hit another vehicle traveling eastbound on Stark. That collision forced the first vehicle to hit the bicyclist on the south side of Stark Street. Police said it's unclear which direction the bicyclist was traveling.

The bicyclist, a man in his 40s to 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car that struck the bicyclist was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Southeast Stark Street will be closed from Southeast 212th Avenue to Southeast 199th Avenue for the next four to six hours while police investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Gresham Police at 503.618.2719.

