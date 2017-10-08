Bystander helps revive marathon runner who collapsed after going into cardiac arrest

A bystander performed CPR and helped revive a Portland Marathon runner who had collapsed after going into cardiac arrest.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, a man taking part in Sunday's marathon collapsed on the course at about mile 15 near North Wayland Avenue and North Willamette Boulevard.

PF&R said a bystander quickly evaluated the man, determined CPR was appropriate and started chest compressions.

A Metro West Ambulance crew, which was stationed along the course for medical standby, responded and found the man in cardiac arrest. They then started Advanced Life Support protocols.

Crews from Portland Fire and American Medical Response also responded.

PF&R said the man was revived at the scene due to the quick response of the bystander and trained EMS crews. He was taken to Emanuel hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

