Clackamas Co. deputies searching for missing woman with dementia

Deputies are searching for a missing Clackamas woman who suffers from dementia.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said 64-year-old Shirley Darlow left her Clackamas home at about 4 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say she was last seen in the 15000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue in Clackamas.

Darlow is described as 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue Adidas sweatshirt, blue jeans and slip-on shoes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.