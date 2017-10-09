Clackamas Co. deputies searching for missing woman with dementia - KPTV - FOX 12

Clackamas Co. deputies searching for missing woman with dementia

(Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)
Deputies are searching for a missing Clackamas woman who suffers from dementia.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said 64-year-old Shirley Darlow left her Clackamas home at about 4 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say she was last seen in the 15000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue in Clackamas. 

Darlow is described as 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue Adidas sweatshirt, blue jeans and slip-on shoes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

