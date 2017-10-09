Deputies start search and rescue effort for missing Clackamas woman with dementia

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has started a search and rescue operation to find a 64-year-old Clackamas woman last seen Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said Shirley Darlow left her home around 4 p.m. She was last seen in the 1500 block of Southeast 90th Avenue.

Darlow is described as a white woman standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue Adidas sweatshirt, blue jeans and slip-on shoes.

Authorities are concerned for Darlow’s welfare because she suffers from dementia.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public, especially people living in the area of Southeast 90th Avenue and Southeast Jannsen Road in Clackamas, to check sheds, outbuildings, vehicles, covered boats, pools and other areas of their properties.

Crews from Pacific Northwest Search & Rescue, Mountain Wave Emergency Communications, and NORSAR are assisting in the search operation. A command post for the search has been set up at the Public Safety Training Center located at 12700 SE 82nd Avenue.

Deputies ask anyone who sees Shirley Darlow to please call 911 immediately.

