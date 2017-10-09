Sheriff: Missing Clackamas woman with dementia found in Portland

A missing 64-year-old woman with dementia at the center of a search and rescue operation has been found safe in Portland, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday afternoon.

Deputies said Shirley Darlow left her Clackamas home around 4 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen in the 1500 block of Southeast 90th Avenue wearing a blue Adidas sweatshirt, blue jeans and slip-on shoes.

Authorities were concerned for Darlow’s welfare and appealed to the public for help in finding her.

The sheriff's office tweeted just after noon Monday that Darlow had been located safe by police in southeast Portland.

