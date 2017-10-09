Police seeking suspect in late-night Woodburn carjacking

A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >
Five people were killed in a two-vehicle crash near Salem Sunday afternoon, Oregon State Police reported.More >
As of Monday morning, police are still searching for Sherin Mathews who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.More >
Federal investigators returned to search the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock on Sunday, while the officers who raided his hotel room door the night of the shooting gave a harrowing account of a barricaded door they had to bust through and the booby-traps they feared they'd find.More >
Dallas owner Jerry Jones says the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play.More >
Dove apologized this weekend for a social media post that the company says "missed the mark" representing black women.More >
Gresham Police said a vehicle was traveling westbound on Stark Street when the driver lost control and hit another vehicle traveling eastbound on Stark. That collision forced the first vehicle to hit the bicyclist on the south side of Stark Street.More >
A Minnesota farmer who received $7,000 for finding a missing 15-year-old, offered her his reward money, calling the teen "the real hero."More >
The Salt Lake City Police Department is the latest US police department to come under scrutiny after bodycam footage shows an officer shooting and killing a man, even as the man appeared to be running away.More >
A White House aide says there's no misunderstanding what President Donald Trump means when he says "only one thing will work" to rein in North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.More >
