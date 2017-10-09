Police seeking suspect in late-night Woodburn carjacking

Police are seeking a suspect accused of stealing a pickup at gunpoint late Sunday night in a Woodburn parking lot.

According to the Woodburn Police Department, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 3002 Stacey Allison Way at 11:14 p.m.

When officers arrived, the victim told them a man armed with a handgun stole his 2001 Chevrolet S-10 four-door king cab pickup, driving off from the area toward Interstate 5. The truck has Washington license C76124K.

Officers said the victim was not injured.

The suspect in the case is described as a white man around 25 years old, with a thin build and no facial hair.

Anyone who sees the stolen truck is asked to call 911 immediately and advised to not approach the vehicle or driver.

The Woodburn Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident or who may have witnessed the robbery to please contact Officer Ezequiel Vasquez at 503-982-2345 and reference Woodburn Police Department case number 17-12038.

