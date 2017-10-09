On the Go with Joe with Indoor Skydiving Champs Team Prana Vayu

A team of Portland skydivers recently won a national title and are preparing to take on international competition, all without ever jumping out of a plane.

Team Prana Vayu is a Portland-based team of competitive indoor skydivers. The team first started in May of 2016 and won the National Championships in Dynamic 4-Way earlier this year in Virginia Beach.

They will be competing in the World Championships in Montreal this month against teams from North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

The team gave Joe V. a look at how they are preparing for the competition during a training session at iFly Portland.

To find out more about the team and how they are getting ready for the Worlds, follow them on Facebook at Facebook.com/TeamPranaVayu or on Instagram at Instagram.com/TeamPranaVayu.

