Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Oct. 9

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.

There's a new way to order a special delivery, and we have to say, it may be the greatest of all time, or the “GOAT,” if you will. To learn more about GoatGrams, log on to ShrinkRayFarms.com.

Fresh off an Emmy nomination, Portland-raised comedy star Ian Karmel is coming home, for one night at least. The comedian is making a stop in Portland in December performing at Revolution Hall. Karmel was recently nominated for an Emmy for his work on the 70th Annual Tony Awards. Tickets for his December 22 show are on sale now at RevolutionHall.com.

Local TV star Matt Roloff can add another line to his resume - he's now also a children's author. The star of the hit reality show, "Little People Big World" just released his first children's book, "Little Lucy, Big Race," based on his dog. To order a copy of the book, head to MattRoloffMedia.com.

One of the ultimate guilty pleasures on game day is a big plate of nachos, but what if we can take that guilt away? MORE’s healthy eating expert Monica Metz is sharing her dairy and nut-free cheese sauce recipe with us, and we are ready to dig in. See the full recipe at MonicaMetz.com.

Every week MORE's DIY expert Eric G. helps us tackle projects around the house, but he's also part of an organization that gives people another chance at building a home after disasters hit. To volunteer or donate to the Relief Team One efforts, please visit ReliefTeamOne.com.

The bands Elvis Monroe and Otherwise had a scheduled show just days after the horrific shooting in Las Vegas last weekend, but they turned it into a benefit concert for the victims of the attack. To help out by donating to the Vegas Strong GoFundMe campaign, check out GoFundMe.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.