TVF&R crews respond to shop fire in Newberg

Crews with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a shop fire in Newberg Monday morning.

According to TVF&R, crews arrived at the scene in the 900 block of Northeast Sheridan shortly before 9:30 a.m. to find a fully-involved blaze in a two-bay shop with other structures nearby, including a residence about 200 feet from the shop.

The person who called in the fire told dispatchers that there are chemicals inside the structure, along with a golf cart and trailer.

Sheridan st. shop fire: Crews stopped the fire from spreading, heavy damage to shop. Thanks to Dundee Fire, @YamhillSheriff and Newberg PW. pic.twitter.com/JkEg4ZtlIw — TVF&R (@TVFR) October 9, 2017

There were no reports from crews of anyone inside the shop. TVF&R officials reported that the fire was stopped from spreading to any other buildings but that there was heavy damage to the shop.

Crews from the Dundee Fire Department, Yamhill County Sheriff's Office and Newberg Public Works assisted with the response.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.