Gary Andersen out as OSU head football coach

Oregon State University and its head football coach Gary Andersen have agreed to “mutually part” ways effective immediately, the school reported Monday.

Andersen was only in his third season with the program after taking over when Mike Riley headed to Nebraska.

"I thank Gary for his many contributions to our student-athletes, OSU Athletics and Oregon State University," OSU Athletic Director Scott Barnes said. "OSU football has advanced significantly in many ways during Gary's tenure here, including in our facilities and student-athlete academic performance. This program is poised for success on and off the field."

Stunner in Corvallis. Beavs & Gary Andersen sever ties in year 3 with a 7-23 record since replacing Mike Riley. — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) October 9, 2017

Andersen’s contract was set to run through 2021 following an extension added last December, but both sides said they released each other from any obligations and payments.

"After many discussions with Scott, waiving my contract is the correct decision and enables the young men and the program to move forward and concentrate on the rest of this season," Andersen said. "Coaching is not about the mighty dollar. It is about teaching and putting young men in a position to succeed on and off the field. Success comes when all parties involved are moving in the same direction."

"Coach Andersen's decision to waive his remaining compensation is unprecedented in major college athletics," Barnes added. "His decision is made for the right reasons and values, and it speaks volumes about the kind of honorable person that Gary Andersen is."

The Beavers currently have a 1-5 record for the season with no wins in Pac-12 Conference play. Overall, Andersen has a 7-23 record with the team.

Assistant coach Cory Hall will take over the Beavers top spot for the rest of the season, officials in the athletic department said. Hall joined the coaching staff in 2016 following stints at Washington State, Weber State and Wisconsin. He also spent 6 years in the NFL, playing for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals.

Barnes said a national search for a new head coach would start immediately, with a search firm identifying and reviewing candidates and he and University President Ed Ray making the final decision.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.