Thelma, the geriatric Oregon Zoo otter with one lung, euthanized

Five people were killed in a two-vehicle crash near Salem Sunday afternoon, Oregon State Police reported.More >
A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >
As of Monday morning, police are still searching for Sherin Mathews who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.More >
Federal investigators returned to search the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock on Sunday, while the officers who raided his hotel room door the night of the shooting gave a harrowing account of a barricaded door they had to bust through and the booby-traps they feared they'd find.More >
Dallas owner Jerry Jones says the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play.More >
A Minnesota farmer who received $7,000 for finding a missing 15-year-old, offered her his reward money, calling the teen "the real hero."More >
Dove apologized this weekend for a social media post that the company says "missed the mark" representing black women.More >
A 23-year-old Portland man was arrested after a bicyclist was killed Sunday evening in a car crash in Gresham.More >
According to Portland Fire & Rescue, a man taking part in Sunday's marathon collapsed on the course at about mile 15 near North Wayland Avenue and North Willamette Boulevard.More >
Crews with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a shop fire in Newberg Monday morning.More >
