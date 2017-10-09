Eric G. teams up with local group to support housing relief

Every week MORE's DIY expert Eric G. helps us tackle projects around the house, but he's also part of an organization that gives people another chance at building a home after natural disasters hit.

Eric G. partners with Relief Team One, which travels to areas hit by earthquakes, hurricanes, etc. to help with housing relief for those who need it.

To volunteer or donate to the Relief Team One efforts, please visit ReliefTeamOne.com.

Learn more about Eric G. at DesignByEricG.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.