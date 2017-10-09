Police: Woman arrested after running over brother outside Linn Co. Walmart

A woman was arrested after running over her brother in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Lebanon, according to police.

Officers responded to the store at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses said a woman drove over a man and then appeared to be attempting to leave the scene.

Investigators said Melissa Louise Bennett, 35, of Vida, was involved in an altercation with her 21-year-old brother and then hit him with her car.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Bennett was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail on the charge of second-degree assault.

Police said there were two children in her car. Workers with the Department of Human Services were called to the scene to assist with the children.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department.

