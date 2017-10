One of the ultimate guilty pleasures on game day is a big plate of nachos, but what if we can take that guilt away?

MORE’s healthy eating expert Monica Metz is sharing her dairy-free and nut-free cheese sauce recipe with us, and we are ready to dig in.

This nacho "cheese" sauce is packed with flavor and spice, perfect as a topping on chips, meat or veggies.

See the full recipe at MonicaMetz.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.