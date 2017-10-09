Deputies searching for man who pulled gun, stole motorcycle from online seller

Victim on his stolen motorcycle and riding gear that was also stolen. (Images: Marion County Sheriff's Office/KPTV)

A man claiming to be a potential buyer of a motorcycle for sale online pulled a gun on the seller and took off with the motorcycle, according to deputies.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down the suspect.

Investigators said a Marion County man was selling the motorcycle via multiple social media platforms. He agreed to meet a potential buyer near the Ankeny Wildlife Refuge at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Deputies said the supposed buyer tried to punch the seller and then pulled a small handgun on him. The suspect stole the seller’s wallet, jacket, helmet, cell phone and motorcycle.

The suspect is described as a white man, 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall and 240 to 250 pounds. The suspect is balding with blond hair in a buzz cut. He was last seen wearing a red and black riding jacket, red and black helmet, black T-shirt, blue jeans and dark cowboy boots.

The motorcycle is a gray, 2014 Yamaha R6 with Oregon plates M722871.

The suspect arrived in a newer, black Jeep Cherokee with temporary stickers in the window. The victim was unable to describe the driver of the Jeep.

The sheriff’s office released photos of the stolen motorcycle, as well as the victim wearing the riding gear that was also stolen.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032. Anyone who sees the motorcycle is advised to not approach and instead call 911.

“The sheriff's office would like to take this opportunity to remind our residents that when meeting with potential buyers from posted adds, it is always best to meet in a very public location like your local sheriff's office,” according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

