Know someone in a baaad mood? Cheer them up with a Goatgram

The old saying goes, "you can't have your cake and eat it too," but what about "you can have your flowers and they'll be eaten too?"

A special delivery service, limited to the Portland metro area, promises just that.

Shrink Ray Farms in Washougal offers Goatgrams: flower arrangements that come with a pair of adorable goats, aptly named Nibbles and Omnom, to eat the bouquet if the recipient wishes.

MORE's Molly Riehl ordered a Goatgram to surprise her boss in an experience that was the greatest of all time, or the “GOAT,” if you will.

Interested in sending a Goatgram? Visit ShrinkRayFarms.com to learn more.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.