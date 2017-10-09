Know someone in a baaad mood? Cheer them up with a Goatgram

The old saying goes, "you can't have your cake and eat it too," but what about "you can have your flowers and they'll be eaten too?"
A special delivery service, limited to the Portland metro area, promises just that.
Shrink Ray Farms in Washougal offers Goatgrams: flower arrangements that come with a pair of adorable goats, aptly named Nibbles and Omnom, to eat the bouquet if the recipient wishes.
MORE's Molly Riehl ordered a Goatgram to surprise her boss in an experience that was the greatest of all time, or the “GOAT,” if you will.
Want to impress (or scare) the boss? #goatgram pic.twitter.com/PqptCTsDxX— Molly Riehl (@MollyRiehl) October 5, 2017
