Suspect caught on camera stealing propane tank from Kelso church

Surveillance image released by Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office from outside the Mountain Valley Baptist Church in Kelso.

Deputies are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a propane tank from a Kelso church.

The theft occurred just before midnight Sunday from outside the Mountain Valley Baptist Church on the 200 block of Lexington Avenue.

Deputies said nothing else is known to have been stolen.

The suspect drove to the scene in a car, possibly a Honda.

Investigators released a surveillance image Monday from outside the church showing the suspect walking back to his car.

No other details were available about the car or the suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sgt. Troy Brightbill at 360-577-3092 and reference case A17-3084.

