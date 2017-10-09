Forest Grove HS recognized by Special Olympics for unified sports program

Forest Grove High School has received national recognition from Special Olympics for achievements in inclusion.

A brand-new Unified Champion Schools national banner was hung in the gym during the school's homecoming assembly Monday morning.

Special Olympics Oregon awarded the school the banner for its efforts in providing inclusive sports and activities for students with and without disabilities.

In March, FOX 12 gave the Be the Change Award to Jill Hertel for starting Forest Grove Unified Sports.

That same month, the unified basketball team won the first-ever OSAA Special Olympics Oregon Unified Exhibition Basketball Championship Tournament.

“It's a great honor for Forest Grove, and the students and the community, as well everything done to promote unity,” Hertel told FOX 12.

“It was a lot of fun. My favorite part was just to get to know people that I wouldn't see in school or in a different grade than me,” athlete Jacqueline Frawley added. “I got to play with them and just meet new people and watch them get to know each other.”

Forest Grove High School is one of only 38 schools nationwide to receive this award for 2017.

