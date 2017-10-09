Columbia County K-9 tracks down suspect after chase, crash near Clatskanie

From left: Crash near Clatskanie, Columbia County K-9 Lars and jail booking photo of David Hunter. (Images: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 tracked down a suspect after a chase and crash near Clatskanie.

The incident began when a deputy responded to a disturbance on the 200 block of South Nehalem Street at 10:49 p.m. Friday.

The deputy said a suspect ran toward a vehicle parked in the middle of the street, got inside and sped away.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren, but he said the suspect sped up and drove out of town on Clatskanie Heights Road.

The suspect soon lost control on a turn and crashed. Investigators said the suspect then ran away as the deputy secured the scene and called for additional help from a K-9 team.

K-9 Lars began tracking the suspect at 10:54 p.m. and caught him by 11:18 p.m. The suspect did not resist and was not bitten by Lars, according to deputies.

David Hunter, 50, of Clatskanie, was arrested on charges of reckless driving and attempt to elude. He was booked into the Columbia County Jail and deputies said the investigation is continuing.

