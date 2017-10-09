Email reveals details about planning for nude courthouse photo shoot

The FOX 12 Investigators have uncovered new details about an investigation into a nude photo shoot deputies staged inside the Clackamas County Courthouse.

A source close to the sheriff's office said a deputy spelled out the plan in an email on Sept. 19, inviting 21 co-workers to pose nude and partially nude for a calendar to give to a retiring deputy.

The deputy who sent the email told participants to meet at the sally port – or intake area – of the courthouse at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. He told them to have fun with the pictures, but not to wear department-identifying apparel, logos or badges.

The deputy said to pose topless and "if costume allows, green pants and deputy belt with firearm." He announced the calendar would be called "Sexy Civil," only one copy would be made and all the photographs would be destroyed immediately after.



Sheriff Craig Roberts has yet to address the issue on-camera, but in a written statement, he called the allegations "not acceptable and extremely troubling." He also assured the public he is taking the internal investigation very seriously.



Officials said they are still trying to gather and preserve potential surveillance video of the photo shoot. FOX 12 has requested copies of that video.

